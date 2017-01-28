Police Investigating Salisbury Stabbing

SALISBURY, Md.- Police are currently investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say at approximately 2 a.m. as they were conducting a routine patrol check on the Plaza they encountered a large crowd and disturbance in the 200 block of W. Main St. The crowd, estimated at over 150 persons, quickly dispersed as the officers arrived. Police say a woman approached them saying that she had been stabbed. She was transported to PRMC for medical treatment.

Police say a short time later, two men arrived at PRMC, also suffering from stab wounds sustained in the same incident.

All three victims are being treated for their injuries, none of which are believed to be life-threatening at this time.

An investigation determined that as a large crowd left Roadie Joe's at closing time, a fight took place in the gated area between W. Main St. and the parking lots bordering Camden St. Police say all three people were stabbed during the fight. Detectives are still working to determine what instigated the incident and to develop suspects.

The Salisbury Police Department is requesting that witnesses or people with information about this incident contact investigators at 410-54803165. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in this case.