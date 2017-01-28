Troopers Investigate Parking Lot Robbery

DOVER, Del. -- Delaware State Police are currently investigating the robbery of a male victim which occurred in the parking lot of a Dover area apartment complex yesterday.

The initial investigation has determined that the incident occurred on Friday, January 27, 2017 at approximately 11:10 a.m., as a 24 year old male victim was walking to his car, which was parked in the parking lot of the Generals Green Apartments, located at 2030 Generals Way, Dover. As the victim attempted to enter his car, he was approached from behind by two unknown male suspects and assaulted. The victim was knocked unconscious and while he was laying on the ground, the suspects obtained personal property belonging to him. The suspects then proceeded to enter the victim’s car and removed more personal items belonging to him from inside. They then fled in an unknown direction. The victim awoke a short time later and responded to a nearby residence where he requested help.

The 24 year old victim was removed from the scene and transported by ambulance to the Kent General Hospital where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. He was unable to provide a description of the two male suspects.

This incident remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police.