Update: Police ID Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Authorities have identified a 73-year-old man killed over the weekend after he was struck by an SUV while crossing the road in Seaford.



Delaware State Police said that Fred L. Savage died Saturday night.



Trooperr said Savage tried to cross Concord Pond Road near Orange Blossom Lane shortly after 6 p.m. when he stepped into the path of a Hyundai Santa Fe.



Police said Savage was wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light.



Hale said the driver tried to avoid hitting Savage but was unsuccessful. Savage was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Police said alcohol use on the part of Savage may have played a role in the crash.

Concord Pond Road in the area of Orange Blossom Lane was closed to traffic for approximately three hours and commuters were asked to find alternate means of travel around the crash scene.