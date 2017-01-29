Plane Catches On Fire at Delaware Coastal Airport - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Plane Catches On Fire at Delaware Coastal Airport

Posted: Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

GEORGETOWN, Del. - A Maryland man is recovering tonight after making an emergency landing in his private plane, which then caught on fire. 

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday, Delaware State Police say 59-year-old  Donald Byrne from Lusby, Maryland took off at Delaware Coastal Airport. He was with a group of fellow recreational pilots in town for the day. Not long after takeoff, when he was about 1400 feet high, police say his cockpit began to fill with smoke. He then signaled he needed to make an emergency landing, then turned around and did so. Police say just prior to landing, fire became visible in the cockpit. Once he landed, Byrne jumped from the plane while it was still in motion. Shortly thereafter, it was engulfed in flames.

"He was able to loop the plane back around and safely exit the aircraft. I think that is a testament to his skill and his ability," said Sussex County Public Information Officer Chip Guy. "Certainly there's a large degree of luck involved, but I think the fact that he was able to bring it in safely and walked away from it, that's a good outcome any day of the week."

Byrne was taken to Beebe Hospital with minor injuries. The plane-- a 1960 Piper Tripacer-- was completely destroyed. Flames from the plane also extended to the grass around the plane, causing a small brush fire. Firefighters from Milton, Millsboro, Georgetown and Ellendale all responded to the scene. It took them about an hour to put out the brush fire.

"They were certainly bedeviled by the winds fanning the flames," said Guy. "The damage was limited to the grassy infield area that can always be replanted."

The incident caused the airport to close briefly. The airport has since reopened and reported the incident to the FAA and NTSB for an investigation.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • 2 Maryland Officials Sue for Their Salaries

    2 Maryland Officials Sue for Their Salaries

    Thursday, August 3 2017 10:25 AM EDT2017-08-03 14:25:43 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 10:25 AM EDT2017-08-03 14:25:43 GMT
    Maryland's health secretary and the head of the Maryland Department of Planning are suing the state treasurer for their salaries.More
    Maryland's health secretary and the head of the Maryland Department of Planning are suing the state treasurer for their salaries.More

  • State Auditors to Review Virginia Elections Agency

    State Auditors to Review Virginia Elections Agency

    Thursday, August 3 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-08-03 13:56:41 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-08-03 13:56:41 GMT
    State auditors will review the Virginia Department of Elections after several technical problems have raised questions about the reliability of the software that powers the state's voter system.More
    State auditors will review the Virginia Department of Elections after several technical problems have raised questions about the reliability of the software that powers the state's voter system.More

  • US Weekly Requests for Jobless Aid Down 5,000, to 240,000

    US Weekly Requests for Jobless Aid Down 5,000, to 240,000

    Thursday, August 3 2017 9:01 AM EDT2017-08-03 13:01:38 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 9:01 AM EDT2017-08-03 13:01:38 GMT
    Fewer Americans applied for jobless aid last week, keeping the number of people seeking benefits close to historic lows.More
    Fewer Americans applied for jobless aid last week, keeping the number of people seeking benefits close to historic lows.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Tractor-trailer, Multiple Vehicles Involved in Camden Crash, Part 2

    Tractor-trailer, Multiple Vehicles Involved in Camden Crash, Part 2

    Delaware State Police says a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions for several hours Wednesday. The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US 13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. Photos sent in by WBOC viewers showed the tractor-trailer in flames following the crash. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    More

    Delaware State Police says a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions for several hours Wednesday. The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US 13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. Photos sent in by WBOC viewers showed the tractor-trailer in flames following the crash. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    More

  • Tractor-trailer, Multiple Vehicles Involved in Camden Crash

    Tractor-trailer, Multiple Vehicles Involved in Camden Crash

    Delaware State Police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions. 

    The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. It is unknown what the extent of any injuries are at this time.

    More

    Delaware State Police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions. 

    The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. It is unknown what the extent of any injuries are at this time.

    More

  • Medical Examiner Ruled Ocean City Vacationers Death Accidental

    Medical Examiner Ruled Ocean City Vacationers Death Accidental

    Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death behind the mysterious body buried on 2nd Street in Ocean City accidental. Ocean City Police said Monday morning a beach goer spotted a hand sticking out of the sand near the 2nd Street beach area in Ocean City.

    More

    Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death behind the mysterious body buried on 2nd Street in Ocean City accidental. Ocean City Police said Monday morning a beach goer spotted a hand sticking out of the sand near the 2nd Street beach area in Ocean City.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices