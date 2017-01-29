Laurel Man Arrested for Drug and Firearm Possession - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Laurel Man Arrested for Drug and Firearm Possession

Posted: Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police say a traffic stop led to the discovery of nine bags of heroin and over two pounds of marijuana in Sussex County. 

Police say around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, troopers saw a Ford F-150 truck speeding on Laurel Road near Shiloh Church Road. They pulled the truck over, driven by 53-year-old Millard L. Bouchard of Laurel, and smelled marijuana. They subsequently searched the vehicle and found nine bags of heroin and 12.7 grams of marijuana. They then took Bouchard in custody without incident.

Police then obtained a search warrant for Bouchard's home on the 18000 block of Phillips Hill Road in Laurel. Once inside, they found an AR-15 assault rifle equipped with a homemade silencer, a Ruger .22 caliber handgun, ammunition and 2.47 pounds of marijuana. After this discovery, Bouchard was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity, three counts of Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited, Possession of a Destructive Weapon, Maintaining a Drug Property, and Possession of a Counterfeit Substance.

Bouchard was taken to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $62,000 bail.

