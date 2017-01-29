Dover Man Arrested After Several Burglaries - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Man Arrested After Several Burglaries

Posted:
By Madeleine Overturf


DOVER, Del. - A 30-year-old man is in jail after committing multiple burglaries in the past month.

Delaware State Police say this January, 30-year-old Brandon Marshall of Dover would break into sheds or barns of homes located on the 5000 block of Bayside Drive and 300 block of Marshtown Road, both in Dover. They say Marshall would steal power equipment and tools inside these structures and then pawn the stolen items for cash. 

Police arrested Marshall on Friday at a home on the 200 block of Denny Street in Leipsic.  He was charged with three counts of Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of Burglary Tools, three counts of Theft, Criminal Mischief, Theft by False Pretense, Falsifying Business Records, and Selling Stolen Property. He was sent to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Institution in default of $16,100 bail.

Police say more charges are expected. 

