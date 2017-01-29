Man Shot and Killed in Laurel

LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting in Laurel that left an 18-year-old man dead.

Police said troopers were called to the area of Sunset Drive in the Wexford Village Development around 3:45 p.m. Sunday when they learned the victim had been struck in his lower torso by a bullet fired by an unknown suspect. The victim was treated at the scene by Sussex County Paramedics and transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim's body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Sciences where an autopsy will be performed to determine the manner and cause of death.

The investigation into this incident by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is in its early stages and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact Detective Daniel Grassi at 302-368-8441. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.