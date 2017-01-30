Maryland Lawmakers to Introduce Bill to Legalize Marijuana - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Lawmakers to Introduce Bill to Legalize Marijuana

Posted:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland lawmakers are introducing legislation to regulate and tax marijuana for adult use.
    
Supporters are scheduled to talk about the measure on Monday.
    
One measure would make marijuana legal for adults 21 and older and regulate its production and sale similarly to alcohol.
    
Another bill would enact taxes on non-medical marijuana.
    
The General Assembly decriminalized marijuana in 2014. People caught with less than 10 grams are now issued a $100 ticket. The fine increases to $500 for repeat offenses.

