Virginia Attorney General Requests Information on Detentions - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia Attorney General Requests Information on Detentions

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia's attorney general is requesting information on any detentions in Virginia resulting from President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.
    
Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement Sunday that his request includes anyone with lawful permanent resident status or work or student visas. The Democrat's also requesting information about whether U.S. Customs and Border Protection is complying with an order giving lawful permanent residents detained at Dulles International Airport access to attorneys.
    
On Friday, Trump, a Republican, signed an order suspending refugee admissions for 120 days and indefinitely barring the processing of refugees from Syria. It also temporarily bars citizens of seven majority Muslim nations from entering the U.S., but there's confusion and an apparent walk-back about how it applies to certain groups, like U.S. legal permanent residents.

