Felton Man Arrested For 7th Offense DUI - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Felton Man Arrested For 7th Offense DUI

HARRINGTON, Del. - A Felton man has been arrested for 7th offense DUI near the state fairgrounds in Harrington.

According to Harrington Police, officers on patrol on South DuPont Highway pulled over 50-year-old Joseph Dopirak Jr. on Saturday just before 2 a.m. in the area of Fairgrounds Road. Police say Dopirak was speeding and had started to drive southbound in the northbound lanes.

After stopping Dopirak, police say they could smell alcohol in the car. Officers gave him field sobriety tests and then took him into custody. Police say back at the Harrington Police Department, Dopirak refused to take the intoxilyzer test, so he was ordered to get blood drawn at Milford Memorial Hospital.

It was after he was taken back to the police department that police learned Dopirak had six previous driving under the influence convictions and that he was not allowed to be driving any vehicles without an ignition interlock device.

Police charged Dopirak with 7th offense driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle in violation of restrictions, driving the wrong way on a one way road and failure to obey a traffic control device. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of  secured bond.   

