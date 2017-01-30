Governor Hogan Welcomes His First Grandson

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is a grandfather again.

According to a post on his Facebook page, the governor's daughter Jaymi gave birth to a boy named Cam Sterling last Monday morning in St. Mary's County. Hogan said baby Cam was rushed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore where he spent his first week but now he is doing great and is being discharged.

Governor Hogan thanked the staff of both hospitals, saying, "We are very grateful for the quick thinking, and actions that all of these medical professionals exercised in diagnosing and treating our grandson. We truly appreciate all the thoughts and prayers, and we are overjoyed with this healthy and happy addition to our family."

Congratulations to the governor and to proud parents, Jaymi and Ben.