Suspect Arrested in Ocean City Bank Robbery

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Five months after an armed bank robbery at the Bank of Ocean City, police have arrested a suspect.

The Ocean City Police Department says it got word from the crime lab on Jan. 23 that the DNA profile of 59-year-old Tyrone Pierce of Ocean City (also known as Tyrone Sabr) was located on the scene of the Aug. 24 robbery. According to police, Pierce's DNA profile was collected in 2001 after he was convicted of a bank robbery in Wicomico County.

Detectives found Pierce at his home on Thursday and arrested him. He was charged with armed robbery, theft of less than $10,000, illegal possession of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. Police say Pierce was transferred to the Worcester County Jail, where he is being held without bond.