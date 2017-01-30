Light Morning Snow an Inconvenience to Some - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Light Morning Snow an Inconvenience to Some

Posted: Updated:

KENT COUNTY, Del. -- A small amount of snowfall in Kent County made for slick conditions early Monday morning, though it did not lead to school delays or prevent many people from getting where they needed to go.

Snow did not accumulate on most roads and pavement, though about an inch of snow to a coating could be seen on grassy surfaces.

Leslie McClarey of Bridgeville said the snow was worse in Sussex County. As she filled up her gas tank in Harrington, McClarey said the snow actually made for a pleasant drive.

"It's just beautiful riding around this morning with all the snow on the trees. We've been taking lots of pictures," she said.

Bill Hall, owner of Straight Line Striping, said some of his plow truck operators were doing work in Sussex County but preparations to keep roads clear were mostly unneeded.

"You've been up all night. You're tired. You're ready to go to sleep," he said of the disappointing morning.

Still, some drivers like Dave Richards of Woodside said the biggest problem on the roads was other motorists who did not adjust to the wet conditions.

"People just think because the road looks clear that they can run, 50 to 60 miles per hour," he said.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:01:06 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:01:06 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school distrMore
    DOVER, Del. -- A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school distrMore

  • Serious Two-Vehicle Crash in Delmar

    Serious Two-Vehicle Crash in Delmar

    Friday, August 4 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 00:33:27 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 00:33:27 GMT
    The Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash involving two vehicles in Delmar.More
    The Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash involving two vehicles in Delmar.More

  • Plenty of Hispanic Businesses in Salisbury Indicate the Community's Growth

    Plenty of Hispanic Businesses in Salisbury Indicate the Community's Growth

    Friday, August 4 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-08-04 23:06:07 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-08-04 23:06:07 GMT
    Portrait (WBOC Photo)Portrait (WBOC Photo)
    According to the United States Census Bureau, the number of Hispanics in Salisbury increased from 3% in 2000 to 7% in 2010. Hispanic businesses are plentiful in the area, meaning the population has continued to grow since.More
    According to the United States Census Bureau, the number of Hispanics in Salisbury increased from 3% in 2000 to 7% in 2010. Hispanic businesses are plentiful in the area, meaning the population has continued to grow since.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices