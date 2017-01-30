Light Morning Snow an Inconvenience to Some

KENT COUNTY, Del. -- A small amount of snowfall in Kent County made for slick conditions early Monday morning, though it did not lead to school delays or prevent many people from getting where they needed to go.

Snow did not accumulate on most roads and pavement, though about an inch of snow to a coating could be seen on grassy surfaces.

Leslie McClarey of Bridgeville said the snow was worse in Sussex County. As she filled up her gas tank in Harrington, McClarey said the snow actually made for a pleasant drive.

"It's just beautiful riding around this morning with all the snow on the trees. We've been taking lots of pictures," she said.

Bill Hall, owner of Straight Line Striping, said some of his plow truck operators were doing work in Sussex County but preparations to keep roads clear were mostly unneeded.

"You've been up all night. You're tired. You're ready to go to sleep," he said of the disappointing morning.

Still, some drivers like Dave Richards of Woodside said the biggest problem on the roads was other motorists who did not adjust to the wet conditions.

"People just think because the road looks clear that they can run, 50 to 60 miles per hour," he said.