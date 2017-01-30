Virginia Man Killed in Worcester County Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia Man Killed in Worcester County Crash

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Worcester County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash near Pocomoke.

It happened just after 10 a.m. Monday on Route 113 near Lambertson Road. 

According to the sheriff's office, 74-year-old James Drewry of Chesapeake was driving a pick-up truck on Route 113 in the southbound lanes. Authorities say the truck drifted onto the shoulder, where it hit a telephone pole and overturned. 

Investigators say Drewry was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger. Cora Drewry, was taken to PRMC and is expected to survive.

The Worcester County Crash reconstruction unit is currently investigating the crash. If anyone has information regarding the crash, call the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1112.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:01:06 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:01:06 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school distrMore
    DOVER, Del. -- A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school distrMore

  • Serious Two-Vehicle Crash in Delmar

    Serious Two-Vehicle Crash in Delmar

    Friday, August 4 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 00:33:27 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 00:33:27 GMT
    The Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash involving two vehicles in Delmar.More
    The Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash involving two vehicles in Delmar.More

  • Plenty of Hispanic Businesses in Salisbury Indicate the Community's Growth

    Plenty of Hispanic Businesses in Salisbury Indicate the Community's Growth

    Friday, August 4 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-08-04 23:06:07 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-08-04 23:06:07 GMT
    Portrait (WBOC Photo)Portrait (WBOC Photo)
    According to the United States Census Bureau, the number of Hispanics in Salisbury increased from 3% in 2000 to 7% in 2010. Hispanic businesses are plentiful in the area, meaning the population has continued to grow since.More
    According to the United States Census Bureau, the number of Hispanics in Salisbury increased from 3% in 2000 to 7% in 2010. Hispanic businesses are plentiful in the area, meaning the population has continued to grow since.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices