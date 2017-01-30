Virginia Man Killed in Worcester County Crash

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Worcester County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash near Pocomoke.

It happened just after 10 a.m. Monday on Route 113 near Lambertson Road.

According to the sheriff's office, 74-year-old James Drewry of Chesapeake was driving a pick-up truck on Route 113 in the southbound lanes. Authorities say the truck drifted onto the shoulder, where it hit a telephone pole and overturned.

Investigators say Drewry was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger. Cora Drewry, was taken to PRMC and is expected to survive.

The Worcester County Crash reconstruction unit is currently investigating the crash. If anyone has information regarding the crash, call the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1112.