New Hospital to Open Next Month in Accomack County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Hospital to Open Next Month in Accomack County

Posted: Updated:
Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onley, Va. (Photo: WBOC) Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onley, Va. (Photo: WBOC)

By Nicole Lauren 

ONLEY, Va.- After nearly three years and $90 million, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Accomack County is getting ready to open.

The new hospital campus in Onley - located about 30 minutes north from its present campus in Nassawadox - consists of three buildings, including the hospital, cancer center and office building. 

John Peterman, vice president/administrator of Riverside Shore Memorial, said the new hospital is one of a kind. 

"The benefits to the citizens of the Eastern Shore are obviously a modern hospital, with access to the latest technology and the promise to grow and expand that," he said. "I think you'll see a family-friendly, family-focused care delivery system."

During the next couple weeks, some of the staff will be making the move over to the new hospital. However, the entire move will be made with patients on the morning of Feb. 25. 

"We plan to start as I said at 7 a.m., and we will open the emergency department and the mother-baby labor unit here and we will close the departments at our Nassawadox campus at 7 a.m," said John Peterman, vice president/administrator of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. "We will finish treating patients there but all new patients will come here. Then we will start moving in patients from their beds upstairs at our current hospital at 8 a.m. Then we plan to have everyone here and in their beds by noon or 1 o'clock Saturday afternoon."

After all the patients from the emergency and labor unit have been moved into the new facility, ambulances will be making shifts every 10 minutes carrying one patient. Peterman said the hospital will have several volunteer ambulances helping out that day until of the patients have been successfully transferred.

There is no word yet on what will happen to the old hospital campus after it is vacated.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:01:06 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:01:06 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school distrMore
    DOVER, Del. -- A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school distrMore

  • Serious Two-Vehicle Crash in Delmar

    Serious Two-Vehicle Crash in Delmar

    Friday, August 4 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 00:33:27 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 00:33:27 GMT
    The Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash involving two vehicles in Delmar.More
    The Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash involving two vehicles in Delmar.More

  • Plenty of Hispanic Businesses in Salisbury Indicate the Community's Growth

    Plenty of Hispanic Businesses in Salisbury Indicate the Community's Growth

    Friday, August 4 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-08-04 23:06:07 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-08-04 23:06:07 GMT
    Portrait (WBOC Photo)Portrait (WBOC Photo)
    According to the United States Census Bureau, the number of Hispanics in Salisbury increased from 3% in 2000 to 7% in 2010. Hispanic businesses are plentiful in the area, meaning the population has continued to grow since.More
    According to the United States Census Bureau, the number of Hispanics in Salisbury increased from 3% in 2000 to 7% in 2010. Hispanic businesses are plentiful in the area, meaning the population has continued to grow since.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices