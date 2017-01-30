Delaware Lawmakers Again Eye School Testing Opt Out Bill - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Lawmakers Again Eye School Testing Opt Out Bill

DOVER, Del. (AP)- State lawmakers are trying again to pass a law allowing Delaware school students to opt out of standardized tests.
    
Bipartisan legislation allowing students to opt out of tests was introduced last week and will be considered by the House Education Committee after lawmakers return in March following a seven-week break for budget committee hearings.
    
Former Gov. Jack Markell vetoed similar legislation in 2015. He noted that allowing students to opt out of tests could marginalize the highest-need students, threaten millions of dollars in federal funding and undermine Delaware's economic competitiveness.
    
Jon Starkey, a spokesman for Gov. John Carney, would not say Monday whether Carney has taken a position on the issue.
    
Starkey said only that Carney looks forward to following the legislative discussion on the bill.

