Delaware Legislative Committee Begins Series Agency Budget Hearings

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Delaware lawmakers are ready to start delving into the state's budget challenges with a series of committee hearings.



The legislature's Joint Finance Committee convenes Tuesday for the start of several weeks of agency budget hearings.



After an overview and orientation, the committee will hear a presentation from the Office of Management and Budget.



Other agencies to be considered Tuesday are the Department of Technology and Information and the Department of State.



Based on recent revenue projections, the appropriation limit for the upcoming fiscal year is $201 million less than this year's general fund appropriation.



With additional obligations for Medicaid, school enrollment growth and debt service expected next year, budget officials have suggested the real shortfall, compared to the current budget, is about $350 million.