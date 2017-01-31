Police: Man Falls to Death at NRG Indian River Power Plant

Emergency vehicles are shown Tuesday morning at the NRG Indian River Power Plant after a man fell to his death from a roof there. (Photo: WBOC)

MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating an industrial accident in which a man fell to his death at the NRG Indian River Power Plant east of Millsboro.

According to Master Cpl. Gary Fournier, the incident happened shortly after 8 a.m.

"Detectives responded to the area and confirmed through preliminary information that the subject had fallen from a roof down to a landing below where he was pronounced dead," Fournier said.

Fournier said the victim's body has been taken to the Delaware Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. The victim is not being identified until the results of the autopsy have been returned.

Meantime, police continue to investigate the incident, Fournier said.

An NRG spokesperson said the victim was a contractor and not a plant employee. The spokesperson said NGR extends its "deepest condolences" to the man's family at this time.