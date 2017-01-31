DuPont to Sell Hotel du Pont to Buccini/Pollin Group - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DuPont to Sell Hotel du Pont to Buccini/Pollin Group

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- DuPont will sell the historic Hotel du Pont in Wilmington to the Buccini/Pollin Group.
    
Dupont and BPG announced in a statement Tuesday that they have reached an agreement and the closing is expected on Feb. 28.
    
The hotel will continue to operate under the Hotel du Pont name and BPG's hotel management affiliate, PM Hotel Group, will operate the hotel. BPG recently announced the acquisition of the DuPont Building that houses the hotel.
    
The 217-room hotel opened in downtown Wilmington in 1913 and guests have included U.S. presidents and other world leaders, first ladies, religious leaders. The Green Room, the hotel's restaurant, has been recognized with the AAA Four-Diamond Award and the Forbes Four-Star Award.
    
DuPont says it will begin exploring a sale of the DuPont Country Club.

