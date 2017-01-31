Dorchester Co. Man Charged in Domestic Assault

LINKWOOD, Md. - Authorities say a Linkwood man has been arrested after allegedly beating a woman in a domestic assault.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Christopher Swann Sr. was arrested Monday in connection with an incident in which he allegedly held a woman's head between his knees while repeatedly punching her.

Deputies say Swann was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment. He was ordered to be held without bond.