Two Wanted Men Captured in Dover

Two Wanted Men Captured in Dover

Tanner C. McElwee and Andrew Mudry Tanner C. McElwee and Andrew Mudry

DOVER, Del.– Two men wanted by police in connection with a series of thefts and related incidents in both Sussex and Kent counties have been arrested in Dover.

Delaware State Police said 18-year-old Tanner C. McElwee, of Wilmington, and 19-year-old Andrew Mudry, of Dover, were located Monday at a home on Deer Street,.  The two were taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 3 where they were charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of reckless endangering, second-degree conspiracy, and a host of other charges including felony theft. 

Mudry was additionally charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, receiving a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver marijuana (17.42 grams), and possession of a controlled substance (11 Tramadol pills). McElwee was ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $49,008 cash bond while Mudry was ordered held at the JTVCC on $139,208.00 cash bond. 

According to police, both men were wanted in connection with an incident that happened the evening of Jan. 14 on Signature Boulevard, Americana Bayside in Selbyville. Troopers said McElwee and Mudry had broken into an apartment over a garage and ransacked the interior. Investigators said the occupant of the apartment was not home at the time, but when the 15-year-old brother of the victim went to investigate and call 9-1-1, he and a 16-year-old friend were confronted by McElwee and Mudry at the bottom of the steps to the apartment. Police said it was at that time that McElwee pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired one round at the two juveniles, striking the exterior of the garage where they were standing. The two young victims then sought cover back inside the apartment until troopers arrived. The 15-year-old and 16-year-old were uninjured in this incident. McElwee and Mudry then fled the area in an unknown direction, according to police. 

Police said that prior to the Selbyville incident, both men had already been wanted for numerous counts of felony theft, criminal trespass, and conspiracy for various thefts from motor vehicles in the Smyrna, Clayton and Kenton areas. 

