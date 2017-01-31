Second A.C.E. Center To Open in Georgetown - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Second A.C.E. Center To Open in Georgetown

By Madeleine Overturf
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The A.C.E. Peer Resource Center will double its efforts to help Sussex County's homeless community as they open their second location.

The new location is in a building located on Route 113 just south of 404. Roughly 6,000 square feet, it used to hold a counseling center. Now it will be another place for Sussex County's homeless population to get a meal, take a hot shower and look for jobs during the day.

A.C.E. Center Director Jim Martin says the new center's central location makes it ideal.

"It's so close to everything," he says. "There's churches, there's community centers, there's prisons," he notes, referring to how some who leave prison are immediately homeless.

Martin says they'll be able to serve about 100 people a day, compared to the 35 they on average see in Seaford. 

Susan Duck is homeless and also notes that the new location is ideal for solving one major problem she faces: transportation.

"We need buses," she tells WBOC. "[Georgetown] is a transportation hub-- the DART bus goes there--so it can bring people in from different areas of Sussex County." 

Pastor Don Disharoon runs the Amen House in Oak Orchard. He says the new A.C.E. Center will allow for more inter-community partnerships due to its central location as well. Disharoon says that helps all of them combat poverty and homelessness in the county.

There's a saying many hands make light work," he says. "When you work together, you're networking. When you're networking, you have all access to all the different areas that people need whether it's mental, emotional, spiritual or physical." 

The new center is a bit away from opening, as it sits empty at the moment--though all of the necessary appliances will be donated and furniture should be delivered soon. Additionally, management must finish up paperwork and get the right license. But when Martin thinks about how much has already been done, and how much more is planned, he gets emotional.

"When I see people coming to the table...it really is amazing," he says, tears welling in his eyes. "It's just an amazing thing to see the support in the community."

For more information on the A.C.E. Center, click here.

