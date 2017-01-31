Probationary Visit Leads to Arrest for Drugs and a Gun

SELBYVILLE, Del.-– The Delaware State Police Sussex County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) have arrested three people after a probationary visit uncovered heroin and a rifle.

On Jan 30, 2017 at approximately 10:55 a.m., the Sussex County GTF responded to the 31000 block of Lighthouse Road after an administrative probation check on thirty-eight-year old Brad A. Fosque, uncovered a rifle and drugs.

Officials say that when probation officers arrived at the home, Fosque and Phillip M. twenty-eight-year old Smith II, of Frankford, who is also on probation, were found inside the residence. When officers say they initially searched the home they found a gun case in the living room. Upon inspecting the case, an AR-15 rifle was found inside with two fully loaded magazines. Probation Officers continued to search and located 655 bags (9.825 grams) of heroin hidden in a trash bag.

Police say the homeowner, twenty-six-year old William Hudson, returned to the residence while the troopers and probation officers were conducting the search and was also taken into custody.

Officers say all three were transported back to Troop 4 where William Hudson was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier 5 quantity (heroin), possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited who also possesses a controlled substance, maintaining a drug property, second-degree conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned at JP2 and released on $38,100.00 unsecured bond.

Brad Fosque was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier 5 quantity (heroin), possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited who also possesses a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $50,100.00 cash bond.

Phillip Smith was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited. He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to SCI on $7,500.00 secured.