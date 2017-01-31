New Mixed-Income Housing Community Opens on Booth Street in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The grand opening of revamped housing at the site of the former Booth Street public housing community was held Tuesday. This is the first phase of redevelopment of Booth Street, featuring nine three-story buildings and a total of 84 modern apartments.

Don Bibb, executive director of Wicomico County Housing Authority, called the new Stone Grove Crossing a welcome site for an area that needed an upgrade.

"The Booth street apartments have be synonymous for many years with blighted conditions and crime,” Bibb said. “The ability to tear down the old properties and put up buildings such as this, that are mixed income, has lent a tremendous amount of hope back into this community."

As part of the new development, an improved community center was added complete with a fitness and computer room. Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver spoke at the ceremony.

"These homes here are beautiful,” said Culver. “They're going to be a real asset to the community. Not only to those that are disadvantaged and need the help but also to those who would like to live over here."

Booth Street, the former 100-unit public housing community, was originally constructed in the 1960s. The $17 million development was funded by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Administration, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program, among other programs.

One, two, and three-bedroom apartments are available. Monthly rent for the units range from $878 to $1,017 with income restrictions.