Police Offer Reward in Salisbury Homicide

SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in a Wicomico County homicide.

As Maryland State Police continue to investigate the homicide on the night of December 26, 2016 that claimed the life of a 31 year old man, a reward of up to $2,000 is offered for any information that may lead to the arrest of a suspect involved.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2016, police officers from the Salisbury City Police Department were flagged down in the area of the 700 block of Baker Street in Salisbury by an individual who reported the shooting inside a nearby two-story apartment on Baker Street in Salisbury. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was called by the Salisbury City Police Department to lead the investigation.

The victim, identified as James Edward Joyce, 31, of Salisbury, was pronounced dead while in route to Peninsula Regional Medical Center the night of the incident. An autopsy report ruled his death as homicide by gunshot wound. Investigators remain uncertain whether the victim was the intended target during the home invasion.

Investigators say a second victim, identified as Joyce’s mother, Hilda Barkley, 56, of Salisbury, sustained two gunshot wounds as well. She was treated for her injuries at Peninsula Regional Medical Center and later released.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and the Salisbury City Police Department continue to obtain additional information. Police believe there may be more than one suspect involved in this incident. Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776. Callers may remain confidential.