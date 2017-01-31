Milford Police Now Using Body Cameras

Delaware State Police says a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions for several hours Wednesday. The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US 13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. Photos sent in by WBOC viewers showed the tractor-trailer in flames following the crash. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)More
