Milford Police Now Using Body Cameras

MILFORD, Del. -- Uniformed officers with the Milford Police Department have started wearing body cameras to help improve transparency and provide recordings that agency leaders believe will help provide accurate accounts of incidents.

Chief Kenneth Brown said the department, which consists of 32 officers, began using the cameras last week. He said they could be useful in a time when police officers are already frequently recorded in public.

"It's nice to have the full version and from our point of view, during what we saw during a particular incident," he said.

One issue that has been raised over body cameras in some communities is privacy. Brown said officers are supposed to wear the cameras as they leave the department for duties like patrol and use them to record things like criminal complaints.

However, he noted that officers could turn off a camera or mute the sound on it if they are speaking with someone who has information but does not want to be recorded.

"That's one of the cons of the cameras. We're worried people won't want to talk to us in confidence," he said.

Brown said the overall cost of getting the body camera program running was more than $100,000, much which is comprised by the cost of storing video that will cost the city about $20,000 annually. Grant money has gone toward most of that cost for the first year of the program and Brown said he is looking for additional grant options to cover the remaining years of the program.