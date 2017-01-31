Three Arrested for Illegally Prescribing Narcotics at a Maryland - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Three Arrested for Illegally Prescribing Narcotics at a Maryland Wellness Clinic

(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

STEVENSVILLE, Md.- During the summer of 2016, the Queen Anne's County Drug Task Force began a detailed investigation into the Mid-Atlantic Wellness located at 101 Log Canoe Circle in Stevensville.

Investigation revealed that Mid-Atlantic Wellness was dispensing prescriptions for cash to patients, and the patients were then causing quality of life issues for the owners and tenants at the location.

Police say the task force then brought in an undercover investigator to look into the clinic. The investigator, police say, soon realized that the majority of patients were coming to the clinic for the sole intent of obtaining prescriptions for Oxycodone, Morphine and other narcotics that they intended to then abuse and/or sell illegally for profit.

The undercover officer, police say, was even offered narcotics by other patients and made multiple hand-to-hand purchases while in the waiting room and outside of the office.

Police report that in December 2016 and January 2017, the people that conducted the illegal sales in the waiting room were arrested as they arrived to the clinic for their visits.

On Jan.  31, 2017 the task force, with the help of assisting Detectives First Class, arrested three people: the owner of the clinic, 51-year-old Richard Edward Delaveda from Port Tobacco, Md, the physician's assistant, 64-year-old Laura Carol Niewenhous of Prince Frederick, Md., and the secretary, 38-year-old Christine Saldana of Harrington, Del. All three were charged with helping patients obtain prescriptions using false information.

Police said it was also learned that Delaveda had an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear in another case.

The investigation into the case is continuing.

  • DART Bus Crash Injures Motorcyclist

    GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware police are investigating a severe traffic collision involving DART bus that happened Friday.According to police, crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. as Selena Cannon, 51, of Bridgeville, was driving a 200More
  • Man Killed in Delmar Crash

    DELMAR, Del. - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Delmar Friday night.More
  • UPDATE: Victims Identified in Georgetown Crash that Killed Two

    Friday afternoon's crash scene west of Georgetown. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)Friday afternoon's crash scene west of Georgetown. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)
    GEORGETOWN, Del. – Police have identified the two people killed in a Friday afternoon crash just west of Georgetown.According to the Delaware State Police, 57-year-old George C. Hassett of Seaford and 76-year-old Katherine E. Chick of GeoMore
  • UPDATE: Victims Identified in Georgetown Crash that Killed Two

    Friday afternoon's crash scene west of Georgetown. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)Friday afternoon's crash scene west of Georgetown. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)
    GEORGETOWN, Del. – Police have identified the two people killed in a Friday afternoon crash just west of Georgetown.According to the Delaware State Police, 57-year-old George C. Hassett of Seaford and 76-year-old Katherine E. Chick of GeoMore
  • Man Killed in Delmar Crash

    DELMAR, Del. - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Delmar Friday night.More
  • DART Bus Crash Injures Motorcyclist

    GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware police are investigating a severe traffic collision involving DART bus that happened Friday.According to police, crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. as Selena Cannon, 51, of Bridgeville, was driving a 200More
  • Tractor-trailer, Multiple Vehicles Involved in Camden Crash, Part 2

    Delaware State Police says a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions for several hours Wednesday. The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US 13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. Photos sent in by WBOC viewers showed the tractor-trailer in flames following the crash. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    Delaware State Police says a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions for several hours Wednesday. The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US 13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. Photos sent in by WBOC viewers showed the tractor-trailer in flames following the crash. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

  • Tractor-trailer, Multiple Vehicles Involved in Camden Crash

    Delaware State Police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions. 

    The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. It is unknown what the extent of any injuries are at this time.

    Delaware State Police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions. 

    The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. It is unknown what the extent of any injuries are at this time.

  • WBOC Evening Weather: August 5, 2017

