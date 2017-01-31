Three Arrested for Drugs During Traffic Stop in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Georgetown police say they arrested three Virginia men after they were found to be in possession of drugs during a routine traffic stop.

Police report that the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday as officers were patrolling DuPont Boulevard. Officers said they saw a Toyota Camry traveling southbound on DuPont Boulevard commit a traffic violation.

After speaking to the driver, as well as two passengers of the car, officers said they discovered that none of the occupants possessed a valid driver’s license. Police said that the officers also learned that the Camry was a rental vehicle in which none of the occupants were permitted to operate.

Due to the lack of a licensed driver, and the absence of the car's renter, the Camry was towed. However, police said that prior to towing the car, an inventory search was conducted and approximately 139 grams of crystal methamphetamine was found in its trunk.

Police say that all occupants were taken into custody and transported to the Georgetown Police Department.

The driver, 30-year-old Lavel Cherry of Norfolk, Va., was arrested for possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 4 quantity, possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 5 quantity, second-degree conspiracy, driving with a invalid license and inattentive driving. Cherry was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $51,200 secured bond.

Both 31-year-old Reenato Mizzell and 30-year-old Keithel Reid of Suffolk, Va., were arrested for possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 4 quantity, possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 5 quantity and second-degree conspiracy. Both were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $51,000 secured bond.