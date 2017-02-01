Delaware Budget Hearings Begin in Dover

DOVER, Del. -- The General Assembly's Joint Finance Committee began work on Tuesday examining Delaware's budget in a year when the state is facing significant fiscal challenges.

The 12-member committee met for the first time in 2017, kicking off a series of hearings that will be conducted over the next few weeks. The panel will examine the budget of each state department and question staff members about spending.

Departments that went before the committee on Tuesday included the Department of Technology and Information as well as the state department.

Officials estimate lawmakers will have to deal with a $350 million budget shortfall that will have to be dealt with in the budget passed in June.