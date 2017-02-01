Trump to Nominate Maryland Lawyer as Deputy Attorney General - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Trump to Nominate Maryland Lawyer as Deputy Attorney General

Rod J. Rosenstein, Maryland's U.S. attorney for 11 years, will be nominated to be deputy attorney general, the White House said on Jan. 31, 2017. Rod J. Rosenstein, Maryland's U.S. attorney for 11 years, will be nominated to be deputy attorney general, the White House said on Jan. 31, 2017.

BALTIMORE (AP)- Rod J. Rosenstein, Maryland's U.S. attorney for 11 years, will be nominated to be deputy attorney general, the White House said late Tuesday.
    
The White House said in a news release that President Donald J. Trump intends to nominate Rosenstein to the post. The announcement came shortly after Trump nominated U.S. Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court left after Justice Antonin Scalia died last year.
    
Rosenstein, a Republican, is the longest-serving U.S. attorney in the country. He was appointed Maryland's top federal prosecutor by President George W. Bush in 2005; the Senate voted unanimously to confirm him.
    
Rosenstein, 52, is a graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Law School. In 2013, he prosecuted gang members, inmates and corrections officers who ran a widespread smuggling operation at the now-closed Baltimore City Detention Center.
    
Rosenstein must be confirmed by the Senate.
    
The White House also announced that Trump will nominate Rachel L. Brand of Iowa to be associate attorney general and Steven Andrew Engle of Washington, D.C., to be an assistant attorney general.

