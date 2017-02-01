Anti-Trump Protest Held in Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Anti-Trump Protest Held in Salisbury

Posted: Updated:
Anti-Trump protest in Salisbury Tuesday. (Photo: WBOC) Anti-Trump protest in Salisbury Tuesday. (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md.- Members of the Worcester Indivisible organization came to Salisbury on Tuesday to meet with U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin in protest of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees. 

About 20 people stood outside the Democratic senator's office with signs in hopes they would speak with him. Co-founder of the group Toby Perkins said, "We're just a group of ordinary patriots who are concerned about Trump's agenda." And the group's main concern right now, is urging senators like Cardin to keep trumps nominees out of the cabinet.

The group members came to Cardin's office with a list of every one of Trump's cabinet nominees they are against and reasons why they are against them. They were hoping they would get the list to Cardin during their protest but he was not in his office. 

The group formed last week and gained 130 members in just 10 days. They are one of many local groups apart of the much bigger Indivisible organization and Perkins said  "there are 4,000 some groups across the county who are delivering this message." 

While the protesters believe they are making a difference, the Wicomico Republican Central Committee Chairman Mark McIver believes they're going about this the wrong way. 

"A strategy I thought would've been to target one or two...one or two picks they didn't like. But to target everybody just reveals how obstructionist they're trying to be," McIver said. 

McIver also said that the goal of not just the Worcester Indivisible group, but anti-Trump groups across the country, is very clear.

"It's a very obvious objective and their objective is to try to delegitamize Donald Trump's presidency," McIver said. 

Although Trump took the votes of the majority of Maryland's Eastern Shore, Perkins says this is just the beginning of their movement. The group will now reconvene for another meeting to decide what their next move will be in regards to meeting with Cardin. 

