Lewes Man Arrested for Third DUI Offense

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Rehoboth Beach police arrested a Lewes man for his third DUI offense following a traffic stop.

Police said that shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, an officer on patrol stopped Leonard Stielper after he made an illegal turn from State Road through a median crossover onto Rehoboth Avenue. Police said the officer attempted to signal Stielper to pull over, but he proceeded to stop in the middle of the road before finally pulling into a parking lot along Rehoboth Avenue.

Police said the officer observed Stielper’s speech was slurred and that he showed signs of impairment. The officer then administered a sobriety test in which he showed additional signs of impairment, according to police. Stielper was taken into custody at the Rehoboth Police Department where further blood alcohol testing was conducted.

Police said Stielper was arrested and charged with one count of felony third offense driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, one count of failure to obey a traffic control device, one count of failure to drive in the proper lane and direction, and one count of failure to have insurance identification in possession.

Stielper was ordered held in the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $3650.00 secured bail.