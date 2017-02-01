Joint Drug Investigation Leads to Double Arrest in Milton

MILTON, Del.- Delaware State Police say a month-long drug investigation by the Sussex County Drug Unit and the Milton Police Department led to the arrest of two men on a slew of charges.

According to investigation details, both units conducted a search warrant at a home on the 400 block of Pine street just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. Terrance Barnes, 35, of Milton, and Parker Dutton, 38, also of Milton, were arrested after police confiscated 42 bags of heroin, 7.1 grams of crack cocaine, .58 grams of powder cocaine, and over $3,100 in suspected drug proceeds.

Police said both men were taken to Troop 4 where Barnes was charged with possession with the intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Barnes was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $15,000 bond. Dutton was charged with maintaining a drug property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and released on $3,500 unsecured bond.

Milton Police Chief Robert Longo issued a statement that read: “”I would like to thank the Delaware State Police for their lead and partnership in this investigation, and the citizens of Milton for providing us with information. We take our community’s concerns very serious.”