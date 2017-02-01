Thieves Target Unlocked Cars in Fruitland

FRUITLAND, Md. - Fruitland Police are investigating thefts from several unlocked cars.

Officers say valuables were taken from several unsecured vehicles in the area of Emily Drive on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

They are asking anyone who saw anything in the area that night or anybody with home surveillance cameras in that area to pass along any information to Fruitland Police by calling (410) 548-2803.

Police are reminding people to lock their cars and keep valuables out of sight to reduce opportunities for criminals.