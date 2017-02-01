Town of Dagsboro Considers Smoking Ban - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Town of Dagsboro Considers Smoking Ban

By Madeleine Overturf
DAGSBORO, Del. - The town of Dagsboro is considering banning smoking on all town-owned properties, including the town hall, police station, park and all town-owned vehicles.

The ban would come in the form of an ordinance, which the council discussed in their January meeting. Council member Bill Chandler says the council wants to encourage healthy lifestyles and protect children from secondhand smoke.

Chandler says the council unanimously agreed to promote the ordinance at their last meeting. They will hold a public hearing on it on their February 27 meeting, and then take a vote afterward. Chandler says the ban would likely first be a warning and then a fine for repeat offenders.

"Anything the town can do to encourage people to not smoke is worthwhile," he says. 

Ronnie Gillespie lives in Dagsboro and smokes. He says he sees both sides of the issue. 

"Being a smoker, you want to have your freedom to smoke where you want to smoke at," he tells WBOC. "But then you have to consider children and other people in the area that don't smoke."

Les Donovan works in Dagsboro and is an ex-smoker. He thinks the ban will help curb pollution from cigarette butts and help people quit smoking.

"It's definitely going to help," he says. "If you can't smoke outside then eventually you just aren't going to be able to smoke at all." 

Chandler says if the ordinance is approved, the ban could be enforced immediately.

