Locals React to State of the State Speech

SALISBURY, Md- Locals across Delmarva react to Governor Hogan's state of the state speech given Wednesday.

Hogan said in his state of the state speech that Maryland truly is open for business. He stressed at the beginning of his speech that Maryland has set a new course of economic growth, security and prosperity.

"Maryland has now moved into the top 10 states in the nation for overall economic performance," Hogan told the General Assembly.

Hogan notes that while Maryland is stronger now than it has been for years, not all Marylander's are seeing the same level of economic success. And some locals across Delmarva noticed that.

Milford, Del., resident Alfonso Mason said "I feel that, especially in the Salisbury area, we have a lot of homeless around here and we definitely need more jobs around here." But, numbers show, according to Hogan, Maryland has the 2nd lowest percentage of people living below the poverty rate in the nation.

Salisbury resident, Anne Collins, noted that a lack of jobs isn't the only issue Maryland needs to worry about. As a former teacher, Collins believes the education system needs a lot of help.

"We have been on the short end of the stick for a very long time. And, many of the kids are going to private schools rather than public schools because of the cuts made. Programs have been eliminated that are basically basic education," Collins said.

Hogan tried to remain positive with all the progress they have made over the past few years but he noted they can still do more. After his battle with cancer he said he has taken a different outlook on life.

"We have done many great things and now we have the incredible opportunity to accomplish even more," Hogan said.