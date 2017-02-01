Locals React to State of the State Speech

Criminals have started using credit card "skimmers"---which steal your credit card information when you purchase items---on self-checkout lines in stores.More
Criminals have started using credit card "skimmers"---which steal your credit card information when you purchase items---on self-checkout lines in stores.More
It's not often you get to look down on something that stands so tall. Today, WBOC's Bill Mich took a tour up and around the wind turbine in the City of Crisfield with Skycam16.More
It's not often you get to look down on something that stands so tall. Today, WBOC's Bill Mich took a tour up and around the wind turbine in the City of Crisfield with Skycam16.More
2016's White Marlin open winner, Phillip Heasley filed a notice of appeal Wednesday of last months decision in the case that lost him $2.8 million dollars.More
2016's White Marlin open winner, Phillip Heasley filed a notice of appeal Wednesday of last months decision in the case that lost him $2.8 million dollars.More