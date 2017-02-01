Locals React to State of the State Speech - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Locals React to State of the State Speech

Posted: Updated:
Governor Hogan delivers state of the state speech Governor Hogan delivers state of the state speech

SALISBURY, Md- Locals across Delmarva react to Governor Hogan's state of the state speech given Wednesday. 

Hogan said in his state of the state speech that Maryland truly is open for business. He stressed at the beginning of his speech that Maryland has set a new course of economic growth, security and prosperity. 

"Maryland has now moved into the top 10 states in the nation for overall economic performance," Hogan told the General Assembly. 

Hogan notes that while Maryland is stronger now than it has been for years, not all Marylander's are seeing the same level of economic success. And some locals across Delmarva noticed that. 

Milford, Del., resident Alfonso Mason said "I feel that, especially in the Salisbury area, we have a lot of homeless around here and we definitely need more jobs around here." But, numbers show, according to Hogan, Maryland has the 2nd lowest percentage of people living below the poverty rate in the nation. 

Salisbury resident, Anne Collins, noted that a lack of jobs isn't the only issue Maryland needs to worry about. As a former teacher, Collins believes the education system needs a lot of help. 

"We have been on the short end of the stick for a very long time. And, many of the kids are going to private schools rather than public schools because of the cuts made. Programs have been eliminated that are basically basic education," Collins said. 

Hogan tried to remain positive with all the progress they have made over the past few years but he noted they can still do more. After his battle with cancer he said he has taken a different outlook on life. 

"We have done many great things and now we have the incredible opportunity to accomplish even more," Hogan said.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • DART Bus Crash Injures Motorcyclist

    DART Bus Crash Injures Motorcyclist

    Saturday, August 5 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 21:33:06 GMT
    Saturday, August 5 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 21:33:06 GMT
    GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware police are investigating a severe traffic collision involving DART bus that happened Friday.According to police, crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. as Selena Cannon, 51, of Bridgeville, was driving a 200More
    GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware police are investigating a severe traffic collision involving DART bus that happened Friday.According to police, crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. as Selena Cannon, 51, of Bridgeville, was driving a 200More

  • Man Killed in Delmar Crash

    Man Killed in Delmar Crash

    08/05/2017 17:30:00 -04:002017-08-05 21:30:00 GMT
    Saturday, August 5 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-08-05 21:30:39 GMT
    DELMAR, Del. - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Delmar Friday night.More
    DELMAR, Del. - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Delmar Friday night.More

  • UPDATE: Victims Identified in Georgetown Crash that Killed Two

    UPDATE: Victims Identified in Georgetown Crash that Killed Two

    Saturday, August 5 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-08-05 19:44:23 GMT
    Saturday, August 5 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-08-05 19:44:23 GMT
    Friday afternoon's crash scene west of Georgetown. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)Friday afternoon's crash scene west of Georgetown. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)
    GEORGETOWN, Del. – Police have identified the two people killed in a Friday afternoon crash just west of Georgetown.According to the Delaware State Police, 57-year-old George C. Hassett of Seaford and 76-year-old Katherine E. Chick of GeoMore
    GEORGETOWN, Del. – Police have identified the two people killed in a Friday afternoon crash just west of Georgetown.According to the Delaware State Police, 57-year-old George C. Hassett of Seaford and 76-year-old Katherine E. Chick of GeoMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:01:06 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:01:06 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school distrMore
    DOVER, Del. -- A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school distrMore

  • UPDATE: Victims Identified in Georgetown Crash that Killed Two

    UPDATE: Victims Identified in Georgetown Crash that Killed Two

    Saturday, August 5 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-08-05 19:44:23 GMT
    Saturday, August 5 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-08-05 19:44:23 GMT
    Friday afternoon's crash scene west of Georgetown. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)Friday afternoon's crash scene west of Georgetown. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)
    GEORGETOWN, Del. – Police have identified the two people killed in a Friday afternoon crash just west of Georgetown.According to the Delaware State Police, 57-year-old George C. Hassett of Seaford and 76-year-old Katherine E. Chick of GeoMore
    GEORGETOWN, Del. – Police have identified the two people killed in a Friday afternoon crash just west of Georgetown.According to the Delaware State Police, 57-year-old George C. Hassett of Seaford and 76-year-old Katherine E. Chick of GeoMore

  • DART Bus Crash Injures Motorcyclist

    DART Bus Crash Injures Motorcyclist

    Saturday, August 5 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 21:33:06 GMT
    Saturday, August 5 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 21:33:06 GMT
    GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware police are investigating a severe traffic collision involving DART bus that happened Friday.According to police, crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. as Selena Cannon, 51, of Bridgeville, was driving a 200More
    GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware police are investigating a severe traffic collision involving DART bus that happened Friday.According to police, crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. as Selena Cannon, 51, of Bridgeville, was driving a 200More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices