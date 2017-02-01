Biden Foundation Named in Honor Of Former VP

A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.
The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school district representatives, and parents, was formed after legislation was passed in the General Assembly this year.More
Warden Dana Metzger took over the prison last month. WBOC's Tom Lehman sat down with him to talk about how he plans to bring his experience with the Air Force to cleaning up Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del.More
