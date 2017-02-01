Biden Foundation Named in Honor Of Former VP - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Biden Foundation Named in Honor Of Former VP

WILMINGTON - A Group of longtime supporters and advisers of former Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden announced the formation today of the Biden Foundation.  The mission is to protect and advance the rights, opportunities and education of all people which Steve Elkins from Camp Rehoboth says is big for the LGBT community. "I think the Biden Foundation will be that type of organization. An umbrella organization that can work with groups throughout the country, and throughout the world in having an impact in making sure we have save and inclusive communities."
 
Cancer initiatives, stopping violence against women, education, and discrimination will also be a big part of the foundation's goals. Jane Hovington who is a member of the Lower Sussex NAACP is encouraged, "I'm hoping through the Biden foundation that it will open up everyone's mind and eyes to see that people are all human. The point being we need to find a common ground and respect each other"

Joe Biden, who served the state of Delaware for over 30 years in Congress, and then eight years as vice president had this to say about the creation of the Biden Foundation.

      Statement by Vice President Joe Biden:
   "We look forward to this new chapter where we will continue our work to ensure that everyone—no matter their income level, race, gender, age, or sexuality— is treated with dignity and gets a fair shot at achieving the American Dream." 

