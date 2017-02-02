Prison Rights Advocates Saddened, Not Surprised

SMYRNA, Del. (AP)- Some Delaware prison rights advocates say they're saddened but not surprised that a hostage situation at the state's largest correctional facility led to the death of a corrections employee.



Dover attorney Stephen Hampton says he believes that inmates' anger about conditions at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center played a part in the drama that ended Thursday morning. Three other staffers who were taken hostage survived.



Hampton says he hopes the tragedy will convince state officials to act on inmate complaints alleging substandard medical care and sloppy record-keeping that Hampton says has caused some inmates to be held longer than they should have been.



Activist Kenneth Abraham of Citizens for Criminal Justice says hostage-taking is not the answer but he's not surprised it happened.