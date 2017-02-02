Timeline of Delaware Prison Hostage Standoff - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Timeline of Delaware Prison Hostage Standoff

Posted: Updated:

SMYRNA, Del. (AP)- Police breached a building at Delaware's largest prison early Thursday, ending a hostage standoff that left one corrections officer dead. Delaware Gov. John Carney called the situation "torturous" and promised a full investigation. Here is what authorities say happened during the ordeal that began Wednesday:
    
- Around 10:30 a.m.: A correctional officer inside Building C at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center radios for immediate assistance. Shortly thereafter, four workers are taken hostage in the building. Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Robert Coupe says the inmates used sharpened objects to take over the prison.
    
- 2:25 p.m.: The first hostage is released. That person is examined and released from a hospital shortly thereafter.
    
- Around 8 p.m.: A second hostage is released. The hostage is taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening and later released.
    
- 10:52 p.m.: Three maintenance workers who were hiding in the basement were able to work their way up to the roof. Tactical teams rescue them.
    
- 5:06 a.m.: Authorities breach Building C and rescue a third hostage, a female counselor, who Department of Correction Commissioner Perry Phelps said was "alert and well." Coupe said some inmates "shielded" the woman so she wouldn't be hurt.
    
- 5:29 a.m.: The fourth hostage, Sgt. Steven Floyd, is pronounced dead.
    
- 5:32 a.m.: Authorities secure Building C.

