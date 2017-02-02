Delaware's Ongoing Problems With its Prison System - List of Past WBOC Articles

Delaware's Ongoing Problems With its Prison System - List of Pas - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police breached a building at Delaware's largest prison, the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna early Thursday, ending a hostage standoff that left one corrections officer dead. Gov. John Carney promises a full investigation in the matter. In light of this most recent tragedy, WBOC has compiled a list of articles about Delaware's prisons and the various issues they have faced over the years including another deadly hostage situation that occurred in 2004 as well as other issues such as lawsuits, understaffing and overtime complaints from correctional officers, as well as a federal investigation of conditions in the state's prison. 

Could DOC Officers' Refusal to Work Overtime Set Prisoners Free? (7/29/2004) http://www.wboc.com/story/2108615/could-doc-officers-refusal-to-work-overtime-set-prisoners-free

Minner Rejects Proposed Settlement With Prison Hostage Victim  (9/3/2004) http://www.wboc.com/story/2369530/minner-rejects-proposed-settlement-with-prison-hostage-victim

Prison Workers File Labor Complaint  (9/15/2004) http://www.wboc.com/story/2306422/prison-workers-file-labor-complaint

Prison Hostage Task Force Holds First Meeting (10/19/2004) http://www.wboc.com/story/2450563/prison-hostage-task-force-holds-first-meeting

Delaware Tries to Ease Prison Overcrowding (1/4/2005)   http://www.wboc.com/story/2810374/delaware-tries-to-ease-prison-overcrowding

DOC Commissioner Faces Tough Questioins (2/18/2005)  http://www.wboc.com/story/2969830/doc-commissioner-faces-tough-questions

ACLU Calls for Action in Delaware Prisons  (10/2/2005) http://www.wboc.com/story/3926227/aclu-calls-for-action-in-delaware-prisons

DOC Wants More Money for Prison Health Care  (11/9/2005)  Details understaffing issues in Delaware's prisons, noting that at the time there were 300 vacancies in the DOC.  http://www.wboc.com/story/4096135/doc-wants-more-money-for-prison-health-care

Del. Settles Lawsuit Filed by Raped Prison Counselor (12/1/2005)  http://www.wboc.com/story/4188393/del-settles-lawsuit-filed-by-raped-prison-counselor

Del. Prison Guards Ask for More Money (12/15/2005)   http://www.wboc.com/story/4248877/del-prison-guards-ask-for-more-money

Feds Launch Investigation into Delaware's Prisons  (3/9/2006) http://www.wboc.com/story/4606611/feds-launch-investigation-into-delawares-prisons

Delaware DOC Commissioner to Step Down (12/4/2006)  http://www.wboc.com/story/5766886/delaware-doc-commissioner-to-step-down

Delaware Signs Agreement on Prisons (1/1/2007) http://www.wboc.com/story/5877708/delaware-signs-agreement-on-prisons

Delaware Prisons to Remain Under U.S. Supervision (12/25/2009) http://www.wboc.com/story/11730848/delaware-prisons-to-remain-under-us-supervision

Delaware Complies with Prison Reforms (1/1/2013) http://www.wboc.com/story/20478520/doj-says-del-complies-with-prison-reforms

