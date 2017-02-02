Ex-mayor of Marydel Pleads Guilty to $61K Theft

DENTON, Md. (WBOC/AP)- The former mayor of the town of Marydel in Caroline County has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds.



The Office of the State Prosecutor said in a statement Thursday that former mayor and president Deborah Rowe pleaded guilty to theft scheme between $10,000 and $100,000, misconduct in office and forgery.



Census records show Marydel has a population of about 150.



Prosecutors say Rowe admitted in a statement of facts that she transferred money from the town's bank account into her own and got a debit card in the town's name, which she used to pay bills - including Sprint phone and Comcast bills - and property taxes on land Rowe owned in North Carolina. She also admits forging town commissioners' signatures on checks.



Rowe is being held without bond until her April 5 sentencing, when she faces up to 15 years behind bars.