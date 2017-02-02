Salisbury Man Identified as Suspect in Two Robberies

SALISBURY, Md. - Police have made an arrest in two robberies that occurred at a hotel and convenience store in Salisbury late last month.

Salisbury police say the first incident happened on Jan. 28 around 11:50 p.m. at La Quinta Inn and Suites located at 300 South Salisbury Blvd. According to officers, an employee stated that an unmasked suspect entered the business and asked the employee for change. The suspect then gestured as if he had a weapon and demanded money from the employee. Police say the clerk turned over some cash, which the suspect ran off with.

Less than an hour later, police say they responded to the Wawa on South Salisbury Boulevard, which they learned has been robbed by the same suspect about an hour before the La Quinta incident.

Further investigation showed the suspect arrived at Wawa at 10:40 p.m. and asked an employee for change. As the employee was handing cash to the suspect, police say the suspect grabbed the money forcibly and ran away.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video in both robberies. According to police, detectives were able to identify the suspect in both instances as 28-year-old Desmond Croswell of Salisbury. He was charged on Monday and arrested on Thursday.

Police say he was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where is awaiting an initial hearing before a district court commissioner.

Anyone with information concerning these investigations is encouraged to contact the Salisbury Police Department (410) 548-3113 or Crime Solvers (410) 548-1776.