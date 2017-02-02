Salisbury Man Identified as Suspect in Two Robberies - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Man Identified as Suspect in Two Robberies

Posted: Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. - Police have made an arrest in two robberies that occurred at a hotel and convenience store in Salisbury late last month.

Salisbury police say the first incident happened on Jan. 28 around 11:50 p.m. at La Quinta Inn and Suites located at 300 South Salisbury Blvd. According to officers, an employee stated that an unmasked suspect entered the business and asked the employee for change. The suspect then gestured as if he had a weapon and demanded money from the employee. Police say the clerk turned over some cash, which the suspect ran off with.

Less than an hour later, police say they responded to the Wawa on South Salisbury Boulevard, which they learned has been robbed by the same suspect about an hour before the La Quinta incident.

Further investigation showed the suspect arrived at Wawa at 10:40 p.m. and asked an employee for change. As the employee was handing cash to the suspect, police say the suspect grabbed the money forcibly and ran away.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video in both robberies. According to police, detectives were able to identify the suspect in both instances as 28-year-old Desmond Croswell of Salisbury. He was charged on Monday and arrested on Thursday.

Police say he was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where is awaiting an initial hearing before a district court commissioner.

Anyone with information concerning these investigations is encouraged to contact the Salisbury Police Department (410) 548-3113 or Crime Solvers (410) 548-1776.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Heavy Rain Causes Flooding, Road Closures in Kent County

    Heavy Rain Causes Flooding, Road Closures in Kent County

    Monday, August 7 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-08-07 23:30:36 GMT
    Monday, August 7 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-08-07 23:30:36 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- Heavy rain sustained itself over several hours in Kent County, dumping a couple inches of water on the region and causing the partial or complete closure of some roads because of flooding.Water could be seen gathering on a number of roads,More
    DOVER, Del. -- Heavy rain sustained itself over several hours in Kent County, dumping a couple inches of water on the region and causing the partial or complete closure of some roads because of flooding.Water could be seen gathering on a number of roads,More

  • Deadly Car Crash in Preston

    Deadly Car Crash in Preston

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-08-08 04:02:02 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-08-08 04:02:02 GMT
    PRESTON, Md.- A car accident on Main Street in Preston left one victim dead and two in the hospital Monday afternoon, according to Maryland State Police. MSP said 34-year-old Christina Maria Peugh crossed the center line and struck 64-year-oldMore
    A car accident on Main Street in Preston left one victim dead and two in the hospital Monday afternoon, according to Maryland State Police.More

  • BREAKING: Amber Alert in Worcester County Cancelled

    BREAKING: Amber Alert in Worcester County Cancelled

    Monday, August 7 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-08-08 02:24:40 GMT
    Monday, August 7 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-08-08 02:24:40 GMT
    Jalay DiggsJalay Diggs
    WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Worcester County Sheriff's Office issued an Amber Alert at around 9 p.m. on Monday night that has since been cancelled. Worcester County Sheriff's Office said they have found three-year-old Jalay Diggs who was last seenMore
    Worcester County Sheriff's Office issued an Amber Alert at around 9 p.m. on Monday night that has since been cancelled.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deadly Car Crash in Preston

    Deadly Car Crash in Preston

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-08-08 04:02:02 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-08-08 04:02:02 GMT
    PRESTON, Md.- A car accident on Main Street in Preston left one victim dead and two in the hospital Monday afternoon, according to Maryland State Police. MSP said 34-year-old Christina Maria Peugh crossed the center line and struck 64-year-oldMore
    A car accident on Main Street in Preston left one victim dead and two in the hospital Monday afternoon, according to Maryland State Police.More

  • Possible Tornado Flips Cars, Splits Trees in South Salisbury

    Possible Tornado Causes Damage in South Salisbury

    08/07/2017 16:13:00 -04:002017-08-07 20:13:00 GMT
    Monday, August 7 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-08-07 21:25:25 GMT
    A possible tornado left vehicles overturned in parts of south Salisbury on Monday afternoon, including this one in a parking lot off of South Salisbury Boulevard. (Photo credit: Erin Shea Lynch)A possible tornado left vehicles overturned in parts of south Salisbury on Monday afternoon, including this one in a parking lot off of South Salisbury Boulevard. (Photo credit: Erin Shea Lynch)
    The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that a small tornado touched down in south Salisbury early Monday afternoon.More
    The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that a small tornado touched down in south Salisbury early Monday afternoon.More

  • Dover Drug Bust Leads to 3 Arrests

    Dover Drug Bust Leads to 3 Arrests

    Monday, August 7 2017 10:24 AM EDT2017-08-07 14:24:05 GMT
    Monday, August 7 2017 10:24 AM EDT2017-08-07 14:24:05 GMT
    From left: Brandy Coverdale, Ky-Mar Frederick and Richard HarriganFrom left: Brandy Coverdale, Ky-Mar Frederick and Richard Harrigan
    Authorities say a raid on a Dover home led to the arrests of three people on heroin dealing and related charges.More
    A drug raid on a Dover home has led to the arrests of three people on heroin dealing and related charges.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices