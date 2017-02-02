Ex-inmate: Prisoners at Vaughn Correctional Center Were Upset Over Poor Conditions

The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that a small tornado touched down in south Salisbury early Monday afternoon. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 7). Kylie Winkler reports.More
The storm caused a lot of damage, a blown-off roof, flooded streets in Salisbury and flooding at Silver Lake Park in Dover. WBOC's Tom Lehman reports.
