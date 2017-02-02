Seaford Man Convicted of Kidnapping Woman in South Carolina - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Seaford Man Convicted of Kidnapping Woman in South Carolina

Edward Wright, 25, Seaford, Delaware Edward Wright, 25, Seaford, Delaware

SALISBURY, Md. - A Seaford man has been convicted of kidnapping after forcing a victim to drive him to Salisbury from South Carolina over the summer.

On Wednesday, a Wicomico County Circuit Court judge sentenced 25-year-old Edward Wright to 30 years in the Maryland Division of Corrections with all but 20 years suspended.

Prosecutors say the charges stem from an incident that began in Greenwood, S.C., on July 6, 2016, when Wright approached an elderly victim in a Walmart parking lot and requested a ride to the airport. According to prosecutors, as Wright got into the victim's car, he pulled a knife on the victim and ordered the victim to take him to Salisbury.

According to prosecutors, surveillance from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge tunnel, along with other locations, were able to identify Wright along his route of travel.

Police say that once in Salisbury, Wright left the elderly victim at the Center at Salisbury, where Wright then met his girlfriend and returned back to Seaford, Delaware.

The victim was found by law enforcement at the spot she was dropped off and Wright was later located by the U.S. Marshall’s Apprehension Unit at a residence in Seaford, Delaware. At the time of apprehension, Wright was still in possession of the knife used during the course of the kidnapping.

