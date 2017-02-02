Sgt. Floyd Remembered By Friends, Colleagues

DOVER, Del. -- Sgt. Steven Floyd, the Delaware Department of Correction officer who died after he and other staff members at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna were taken hostage, was remembered on Thursday as a family man and a "leader."

Floyd, 47, was found unresponsive after police stormed the prison's "C" block early Thursday morning and later pronounced dead, marking the first time a DoC officer has died in the line of duty.

Geoff Klopp, head of the union that represents correctional officers, said Floyd was a loving father and grandfather and a dedicated officer. He said he visited Floyd's family and described the visit as the hardest thing he's ever done in his life.

"Steve Floyd was a leader. He was a voice. He was always a champion. He was always out to do the right thing and he just had a great way of conveying a message," he said.

Lynda Gregory, who lived down the street from Floyd, said she was shocked and saddened about the death of someone whom she saw every day.

"It's just going to be so hard. He's just going to be, he's just going to be so missed. Very good neighbors," he said.