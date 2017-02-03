Peninsula Regional Health System and PRMC Name New President - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Peninsula Regional Health System and PRMC Name New President

SALISBURY, Md.- Peninsula Regional Health System's Board of Directors and Peninsula Regional Medical Center's Board of Trustees have chosen Steve Leonard as the next president/CEO for the health system and the medical center. 

Leonard will succeed Dr. Peggy Naleppa, who is retiring after a 15-year career with PRHS and PRMC, the last eight years as its president/CEO.

Leonard has been with PRMC since 2003. Currently the vice president of operations optimization and innovation at PRMC, he will assume his new role beginning Jan. 4, 2018.

Monty Sayler, chairman of the PRHS Board of Directors and PRMC Board of Trustees said, “Steve is exceptionally credentialed and rose to the top of an equally exceptional field of over 200 candidates who applied for the position.”

“I would like to thank the board for their support," Leonard said. "I am honored, humbled and excited to have an opportunity to lead this great team at PRMC at what is nothing short of a revolutionary time in our industry."

Leonard is a graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a bachelor’s degree in management and finance and has a master of business administration degree from Salisbury University. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in organizational leadership from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore with a research focus on leadership and organizational effectiveness. 

Leonard will work closely with Naleppa between now and Jan. 4, 2018 to discuss leadership plans and prepare for a smooth transition, officials said. 

