Police: More Than 9,200 Bags of Heroin Seized in Ellendale Drug Bust

ELLENDALE, Del.- Authorities said a drug raid on an Ellendale man's home led to his arrest and the seizure of more than 9,200 bags of heroin.

Delaware State Police said that following a two-month investigation, Jesus Serrano Torres, 30, was taken into custody at around 9 p.m. Tuesday during a traffic stop on North Rehoboth Boulevard in Milford. Police said that during the search of Serrano Torres' Ford Escape, a .45 caliber handgun, a 9mm handgun, and 7.8 grams of cocaine were located.

A search warrant was conducted at his home on North Old State Road. Upon conducting searches there, police said detectives located an AK47 assault rifle, a sawed-off shotgun, a loaded 9mm handgun, 9,266 bags of heroin, 194.8 grams of cocaine, 1,898 grams of marijuana, and over $8,239 in suspected drug proceeds.

Serrano Torres was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance,  possession of a weapon with a removed, obliterated, or altered serial number, possessing a destructive weapon, and five counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited. 

He was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $181,000 cash bond.

