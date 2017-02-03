Woman in Critical Condition After Princess Anne Mobile Home Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - State fire marshals are working to determine the cause of a Princess Anne mobile home fire that left a woman seriously hurt Thursday evening.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire started shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 31000 block of Dublin Road. Fire marshals said firefighters from the Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department and neighboring stations arrived to find the mobile home in flames with one person trapped inside.

Once she was rescued, EMS started to treat her and then transported her to PRMC, where fire marshals say she is currently in stable but critical condition.

It took firefighters about an hour to put out the fire, and they say by that time it had left about $60,000 in damage.

State fire marshals believe the fire started in the open living room kitchen area, but it is not yet known what caused the fire.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have been at the fire scene prior to the fire department's arrival should contact the Lower Eastern Region Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.

