Credit Card Fraud Suspect Wanted in Princess Anne - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Credit Card Fraud Suspect Wanted in Princess Anne

Posted: Updated:
Devin Miles Devin Miles

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - State troopers are looking for a man believed to be in the Wicomico-Somerset County area who is wanted for allegedly using a woman's credit cards.

The Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack says troopers met with the victim on Jan. 13, who told them someone had made unauthorized purchases with three of her credit card accounts totaling $1,193.83 before she canceled the accounts.

According to police, troopers learned Devin Miles was advertising "credit" to various stores in the Wicomico-Somerset region in exchange for cash from the purchaser using "buy and sell" pages on Facebook. Police say Miles would pay for the items using the victim's credit card information by phone or online and then would have the buyer meet him at the store to receive the cash. Police believe Miles attempted to make other unauthorized purchases using additional lines of credit.

Police have an active warrant for Miles' arrest on multiple theft and credit card fraud charges. Anyone who knows where he might be should contact police at 410-651-3101.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Updated: EF1 Tornado Confirmed in Salisbury

    Possible Tornado Causes Damage in South Salisbury

    08/07/2017 16:13:00 -04:002017-08-07 20:13:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-08-08 18:07:56 GMT
    A possible tornado left vehicles overturned in parts of south Salisbury on Monday afternoon, including this one in a parking lot off of South Salisbury Boulevard. (Photo credit: Erin Shea Lynch)A possible tornado left vehicles overturned in parts of south Salisbury on Monday afternoon, including this one in a parking lot off of South Salisbury Boulevard. (Photo credit: Erin Shea Lynch)
    The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado caused extensive damage in the south Salisbury area on Monday afternoon.More
    The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado caused extensive damage when it briefly touched down in the south Salisbury area Monday afternoon.More

  • Deadly Car Crash in Preston

    Deadly Car Crash in Preston

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 7:23 AM EDT2017-08-08 11:23:44 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 7:23 AM EDT2017-08-08 11:23:44 GMT
    PRESTON, Md.- A car accident on Main Street in Preston left one victim dead and two in the hospital Monday afternoon, according to Maryland State Police. MSP said 34-year-old Christina Maria Peugh crossed the center line and struck 64-year-oldMore
    A car accident on Main Street in Preston left one person dead and two in the hospital Monday afternoon, according to Maryland State Police.More

  • Dover Drug Bust Leads to 3 Arrests

    Dover Drug Bust Leads to 3 Arrests

    Monday, August 7 2017 10:24 AM EDT2017-08-07 14:24:05 GMT
    Monday, August 7 2017 10:24 AM EDT2017-08-07 14:24:05 GMT
    From left: Brandy Coverdale, Ky-Mar Frederick and Richard HarriganFrom left: Brandy Coverdale, Ky-Mar Frederick and Richard Harrigan
    Authorities say a raid on a Dover home led to the arrests of three people on heroin dealing and related charges.More
    A drug raid on a Dover home has led to the arrests of three people on heroin dealing and related charges.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices