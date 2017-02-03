Credit Card Fraud Suspect Wanted in Princess Anne

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - State troopers are looking for a man believed to be in the Wicomico-Somerset County area who is wanted for allegedly using a woman's credit cards.

The Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack says troopers met with the victim on Jan. 13, who told them someone had made unauthorized purchases with three of her credit card accounts totaling $1,193.83 before she canceled the accounts.

According to police, troopers learned Devin Miles was advertising "credit" to various stores in the Wicomico-Somerset region in exchange for cash from the purchaser using "buy and sell" pages on Facebook. Police say Miles would pay for the items using the victim's credit card information by phone or online and then would have the buyer meet him at the store to receive the cash. Police believe Miles attempted to make other unauthorized purchases using additional lines of credit.

Police have an active warrant for Miles' arrest on multiple theft and credit card fraud charges. Anyone who knows where he might be should contact police at 410-651-3101.