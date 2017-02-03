Middletown Teen Found Not Guilty of Vehicular Homicide - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Middletown Teen Found Not Guilty of Vehicular Homicide

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A 19-year-old man has been found not guilty of vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that killed one teen and injured another.
    
However, a jury on Thursday did find John Kirsch guilty of operation of a motor vehicle causing death and alcohol-related charges.
    
Authorities say Kirsch was driving one night last March when he pulled directly into the path of a tractor-trailer in Middletown. As a result, 17-year-old Tyler Brown was killed, and 17-year-old Kelly Muschiatti was critically injured.
    
Kirsch told the jury he had consumed two beers before the crash.
    
The jury couldn't reach a verdict on a vehicular assault charge tied to Muschiatti's injuries, leaving the possibility open for another trial.
    
Kirsch will be sentenced in the spring.
    

